Crystal Palace miss out on Nathan Ferguson after knee issue forced deal to be renegotiated

Crystal Palace‘s deal to sign West Brom right-back Nathan Ferguson is off.

The 19-year-old underwent a medical in south London on Wednesday when a knee issue was flagged during the process.

Palace had been attempting to renegotiate the deal this evening but have not come to an agreement with the Baggies.

Roy Hodgson has been desperate to add cover at full-back this month with the club having failed to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka following his move to Manchester United in the summer.

The Eagles approached Tottenham over a move for Kyle-Walker Peters in the summer and reignited that interest this month, holding talks with Spurs and the full-back for 10 days before being beaten to a deal by Southampton.

