crystal-palace-humbled-at-home-as-southampton’s-superb-away-form-continues

Saturday’s valiant draw at Manchester City suggested that injury-ravaged, plucky Crystal Palace might be on the cusp of something more than their customary flirtation with the Championship followed by late-season salvation. Instead they were outfoxed and at times outplayed by a Southampton side who were seeking their own four in a row: a quarter of Premier League away victories.
Lambent strikes from the outstanding Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong gave them a thoroughly deserved three points, but their performance was a delight and in James Ward-Prowse, a makeshift full-back for 70 minutes, they had a full-back more capable of dealing with Wilfried Zaha than a succession of full-time defenders.
When these teams last met, Martin Kelly’s misplaced backpass found its way to Danny Ings and Southampton had eked out a draw from a contest which had seemed beyond then. Just three weeks later, the ever-fragile Ings was resting on the bench and reduced to a late cameo, but both teams’ mini-revivals meant they were looking up rather than over their shoulders.
Three points would have seen Palace musing on an unlikely first European place since the far-from-fondly remembered Intertoto campaign of 1998. Those thoughts can be set aside for the time being being. In contrast, Southampton find themselves in a comfort zone that had seemed beyond them in the dark days of autumn and the nine goals of visiting Leicester City.
Southampton had a plan. They relied on Ryan Bertrand and Cedric Soares for overlapping width; Nathan Redmond for midfield string-pulling and little Michael Obafemi, starting for the first time since Boxing Day, for a goal threat. That plan lasted until a distinctly robust Jairo Riedewald challenge put an end to Soares’s evening 22 minutes in, but where others might have waned, Southampton waxed. The Portuguese had barely made it to the dressing room when Jack Stephens floated an imperious long ball forwards. Redmond gathered brilliantly, spun around a bemused Kelly, held off James McArthur and handsomely launched his first goal of 2020 beyond Vicente Guaita. It could have been two soon afterwards when Bertrand crossed low for Armstrong, whose snapshot was athletically tipped over by Guaita, but the die was already cast.
Palace were less fluid. The Cenk Tosun/Wilfried Zaha alliance is a work in progress, although the Turk ought to have scored shortly before Southampton actually did when a slumbering Jannik Vestergaard was robbed by Jordan Ayew, who squared for Tosun to run through on goal unchallenged. Alas for Palace, he fired wildly over and they would not come so close again. Without the suspended Luka Milivojevic, they lacked midfield authority and without the injured Andros Townsend they lacked pace and mischief. Falling behind cowed them further.
Yet, there was hope. Ward-Prowse had dropped back to fill in for Soares and the makeshift full-back found himself pitted directly against Zaha. Yet the Ivorian’s mood was brittle, his frustrations were repeatedly and loudly expressed and he appeared to poke Ward-Prose in the eye as the pair trudged off at half-time. Indeed, for all that he drew his customary smorgasbord of fouls, he would rarely get the better of his tormenter.
Whatever Palace manager Roy Hodgson said at half-time was undone three minutes after the break. Redmond was more alert than any Palace defender as a period of loose play ended with him threading the ball through to the unchaperoned Armstrong 25 yards out. The Scot smashed his second goal in two away games past Guaita.
Bedraggled as well as behind, Palace were bereft of ideas. Redmond went close, Shane Long went close, and for all that Connor Wickham carried a more substantial threat than Tosun, Southampton cruised home.