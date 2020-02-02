crystal-palace-defeated-as-vicente-guaita-own-goal-gifts-sheffield-united-big-win

Vicente Guaita’s bizarre own goal settled a tense encounter at Selhurst Park as Sheffield United narrowly beat Crystal Palace.

More follows.

Relive all the goals and action with Jack Rosser at Selhurst Park…

Live Updates

2020-02-01T16:15:41.776Z

57 mins: Guaita rises to claim Norwood’s corner but fumbles it and carries it into his own net.

2020-02-01T16:04:46.746Z

46 mins: Benteke works into space through the middle and shifts the ball onto his left but it is a tame effort.

2020-02-01T15:45:17.076Z

45 mins: Great chance for Benteke! Ayew’s deflected cross fizzes across the six yard box but the Belgian can’t quite get to it.

2020-02-01T15:42:45.013Z

43 mins: Palace work the ball well down the left again but Van Aanholt fires high and wide first time.

