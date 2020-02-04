crystal-palace-could-face-summer-battle-for-nathan-ferguson

Crystal Palace will face a battle in the summer should they return for full-back Nathan Ferguson after his move from West Brom collapsed on transfer deadline day.

The 19-year-old promising right-back was set to join the south Londoners as a long-term replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but knee injury was highlighted during his medical which led to a disagreement between the clubs over a re-negotiated fee.

Palace were of the opinion that Ferguson was likely to need surgery and would not be fit until the end of the season. In light of that the Eagles were keen to lower the initial fee paid for the youngster, but no compromise could be met.

Ferguson is out of contract at the Hawthorns come the end of the season, meaning Palace will be free to go back in for a deal and would only have to pay West Brom a nominal fee through a tribunal.

Clubs outside the Premier League will not be subject to the tribunal and will only have to pay training compensation, thought to be less than £500,000.

Palace do intend to make another move once Ferguson is a free agent, but they will not be the only interested party.

Ferguson has a number of suitors in the Premier League and across Europe’s top five divisions. London rivals Tottenham are also thought to have been interested in a deal.