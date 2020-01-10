crystal-palace-capture-everton-striker-cenk-tosun-on-loan-until-end-of-season

Cenk Tosun has completed his six-month loan to Crystal Palace from Everton. The Turkey striker, 28, was allowed to leave Goodison Park after struggling for game time this season under Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti.
His arrival will allow Conor Wickham out on loan to a Championship club, with Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest competing for his signature.
Tosun will go into Roy Hodgson’s squad for the clash against Arsenal this weekend.
“If I choose him tomorrow I don’t have any doubts he’ll be ready for the task,” said Hodgson. “He’s in contention to be in the squad tomorrow. I’m very grateful to Everton and Crystal Palace for getting it done so quickly while we’ve still got eight players unavailable. It’s great to have someone like him which I think will boost everybody.
“He was very well received by the players in a very light session today. He’s full of enthusiasm because he’s desperate to get on the field to show what he can do, especially with the Euros coming up. He’s Turkey’s top scorer and he wants to hit the ground running for the summer.”
Palace are hoping that Tosun will help them push forward for a top-10 finish this season.
His only goal of the season was against Tottenham when he came off the bench and earned a last-gasp point.
But he has only started two Premier League games and Ancelotti granted him a short term move to get regular games.
“Most importantly he’s a goalscorer, that’s why we signed him,” said Hodgson. “He’s a hardworking goalscorer, it’s the reason we are signing him and hoping to see a lot from him will be in the area scoring goals. It’s an area we’ve wanted to improve for some time.
“As long ago as two years now when we were looking to improve our striking force, Cenk’s name came up and he was heavily scouted. We were seriously interested in signing him but Everton won the race for his signature.
“It’s nice now to get a second opportunity, especially when we are desperately in need of improving our striking force. We’re very pleased to have him with us. To some extent we feel he could have been at our club much earlier.”