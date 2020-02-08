Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson sure Eagles have 'enough in locker' to dodge relegation after latest defeat

Roy Hodgson remains confident his Crystal Palace side have ‘enough in the locker’ to stave off relegation, despite Saturday’s defeat at Everton making it seven Premier League games without a win.

Goals from Bernard, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Carlo Ancelotti’s men a comfortable victory, despite Christian Benteke finally ending his 34-match goal drought.

The result means the Eagles have still not won since beating West Ham on Boxing Day, a run that has seen them slip to 14th.

They remain six points clear of the drop zone, though that gap could close by the time all fixtures across a gameweek extended by the midseason break have been played, and Hodgson is aware of the need to get back to winning ways.

“I can’t fault the players’ effort,” Hodgson told the BBC. “But it’s another defeat and another we go home without points despite the fact we didn’t play that badly and perhaps deserved something.

“We know what we have to do. When we moved the ball quickly we asked questions and were close to getting more than one goal. The result colours any sort of judgement, so it’s difficult to see the game as clear as you would like.

“We have enough in our locker to make sure we get the points we need, but the sooner that happens the happier we’ll all be.”

Benteke’s goal, his first since scoring in the win away at Arsenal in April 2019, provided some good news for Hodgson on another difficult afternoon.

(Action Images via Reuters)

The Belgian might have had more, diverting against the woodwork with one chance before being spectacularly denied by Jordan Pickford from close range, but his manager was pleased with his display.

“He was lively,” he added. “Held the ball up well and got his head on a few balls, that was a positive for us – he’s beginning to be the type of centre forward we need.

“He was a constant danger but Everton defended well too. As did we. Jordan Pickford was forced to make a match-winning save.”