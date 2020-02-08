Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson 'not expecting good news' on James Tomkins hamstring injury

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says he is “not expecting good news” regarding the hamstring injury that saw James Tomkins limp out of Saturday’s Premier League defeat to Everton.

The Eagles’ winless run extended to seven league games after the 3-1 loss at Goodison Park, with Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bernard all on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Palace’s well-documented defensive injury crisis had looked to be subsiding, but Martin Kelly was ruled out after straining his calf in training ahead of the trip to Merseyside, and things worsened when Tomkins was forced off on the hour mark.

“He’ll have to have a scan,” Hodgson told Palace TV. “He’s definitely got a hamstring problem, there’s no doubt about that, and unfortunately they normally take weeks rather than days.

“I’m not expecting good news but we won’t know until the scan how bad the news is. Of course it’s a shame to lose him.”

Any extended absence would come as a blow to Hodgson’s plans, particularly as his centre-half partner Gary Cahill endured a difficult afternoon, at fault for two of the goals.