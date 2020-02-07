Crystal Palace are an ageing side and lack goals… it's difficult to see how they will turn the tide

In an age when most top coaches try to build a youthful team full of energy and verve playing at a very high tempo, Roy Hodgson must make do with an ageing side that cannot score goals. The Premier League’s lowest scorers find themselves in a rut, having won only one of their last 10 games. Six points clear of the drop zone, they probably will not go down but it is difficult to get excited about anything happening at Selhurst Park just now.

The January transfer window served only to compound that gloom after Cenk Tosun’s arrival on loan amounted to the club’s entire business. In fairness, they tried to do a lot more only for various obstacles to get in their way.

But that is the way it is going for Palace this season and it is difficult to predict when the tide will turn, given a very high wage bill, the lack of young talent and, most pressing of all, the dearth of quality up front.

To make matters worse, Tosun cannot play tomorrow against his parent club, which leaves Hodgson with attacking options very few would envy. Some kind of permutation from Wilf Zaha (3 League goals), Andros Townsend (1), Jordan Ayew (6) and Christian Benteke (zero) will be the order of the day against a team that, under Carlo Ancelotti, are ­starting to take shape.

What Hodgson would give for a striker of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s potency. The 22-year-old is now beginning to fulfil his promise with some impressive ­displays. With 10 goals so far, confidence is flowing, as opposed to Benteke who looks totally devoid of the stuff.

Though a lack of goals is just one of the problems facing Hodgson, it is a huge one because a blunt front line tends to affect the whole side.

Defenders, for instance, grow disenchanted and the ­pressure ramps up if they think a clean sheet is the only way to pick up a point. Worryingly, they have not registered one of those since the start of December.

Considering all this, you could not really blame Hodgson if he decided to walk away when his contract expires this summer. With little money to spend, he is constantly trying to upset the odds. That said, Palace are in his blood. He loves the football club where it all began. And at 72, would he get another job in the big time? So if an extension is offered, as seems likely, I would expect him to sign.

As a result, the two parties seem ­wedded for the foreseeable future. The trouble is, it increasingly looks like a future short on meaningful progress.