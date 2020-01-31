Crystal Palace agree £16m price for Hull City huge title Jarrod Bowen

Crystal Palace have agreed a price with Hull City for midfielder Jarrod Bowen understood to be value around £16million.

Bowen, who has created more potentialities within the Championship than any other participant since the commence of closing season, is out of contract within the summertime and has been coveted by a replacement of Premier League clubs, with Newcastle also fervent this month.

As of lunchtime on Thursday, Hull had now no longer obtained any affords for their huge title man. Supervisor Grant McCann told journalists: “Jarrod is the categorical within the league in his living. He loves it here and he loves Hull City.

“He’s below no circumstances disappointed that he’s now no longer had any bids and he’s delighted to be here.”

It stays to be viewed whether Palace’s competitors will switch to seal a deal of their occupy, leaving the choice with Bowen himself.

Palace have already added striker Cenk Tosun this month and are closing in on a deal for West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson, who’s determined to affix for a deal value an preliminary £4million.

Hodgson stays fervent to add some more hide within the forward positions having been left rapid in fresh weeks following destroy to Andros Townsend.