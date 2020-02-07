cruise-ship-docked-in-new-jersey-amid-coronavirus-scare,-four-passengers-sent-to-hospital

More than two dozen Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. passengers were screened for coronavirus in New Jersey Friday and four were transferred to an area hospital — the first such incident at a U.S. port and the latest to roil the tourism industry.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention boarded the ship in Bayonne, New Jersey, and screened 27 passengers who had traveled from mainland China, according to a statement from Governor Phil Murphy. Of those, 23 were cleared and the rest were being evaluated nearby, the governor said. So far there are no confirmed cases.

Royal Caribbean didn’t respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment, but the Miami-based company said in a tweet that it has been carrying out rigorous screenings.

We currently have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships and we continue to work in close consultation with the CDC, the WHO, and local health authorities to align with their guidance and ensure the health and wellbeing of our guests and crew. – Michelle — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) February 7, 2020

Royal Caribbean shares fell as much as 5.3 per cent, touching the lowest intraday level since Nov. 1. The death toll in China from the virus stands at 636, with 31,161 confirmed cases.

The ship was identified in local news reports as the Anthem of the Seas, with a capacity of more than 4,000 passengers. Its Feb. 15 itinerary leaving New Jersey for the Caribbean is sold out, according to the company website.

Royal Caribbean has canceled cruises departing from China, but the country only accounts for about 6 per cent of its capacity. The greater concern was how the virus might affect bookings globally during the main purchasing season — a fear that Friday’s episode was sure to amplify.

Earlier this week, the shares rose after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and unveiled an upbeat 2020 forecast. In an interview Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Richard Fain said only 1.5 per cent of inbound calls to Royal Caribbean call centres in the West even asked about the virus.