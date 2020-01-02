cruise-passengers-queue-to-donate-blood-for-sick-holidaymaker

Dozens of British passengers on a luxury Christmas cruise around the Caribbean stepped forward after being asked to donate blood when a fellow holidaymaker fell seriously ill at sea.

The captain of the Cunard ship Queen Mary 2, which was on a 26-day sea voyage from Southampton to the United States, put out an urgent plea for volunteers to give blood in a bid to save the 68-year-old’s life.

The liner was on its way to New York when the passenger fell very seriously ill, prompting the emergency request for blood.

The emergency blood transfusion appears to have bought enough time for the sick passenger, a US national, to be evacuated by the crew of a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to San Jaun, 75 nautical miles north of the cruise liner.

Bob Johnson, from Suffolk, who was on board the Queen Mary, said: “The Captain asked for blood donors with the right blood group and more than 60 people volunteered.

“We were told the condition of the ill passenger was stabilised with a transfusion and then they were picked up by American coastguard helicopter and flown to the nearest hospital, which was in Puerto Rico.”

Coast Guard at Sector San Juan received the emergency evacuation request from the Queen Mary 2, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, when the passenger suffered a medical emergency requiring immediate treatment at a local hospital.