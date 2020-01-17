cruise-line-says-‘reckless’-granddad-is-to-blame-for-dropping-toddler-to-her-death-off-ship

A cruise line has blamed a ‘reckless and irresponsible’ grandfather for dropping a toddler to her death off one of its ships.

Royal Caribbean wants a lawsuit taken up by the family of Chloe Wiegand axed after footage emerged showing her grandfather Salvatore ‘Sam’ Anello leaning out an open window of the Freedom of the Seas liner for eight seconds before the fatal plunge last July.

A motion to dismiss the suit filed Friday said: ‘His actions, which no reasonable person could have foreseen, were reckless and irresponsible and the sole reason why Chloe is no longer with her parents.’

Royal Caribbean studied footage from two separate cameras, which has subsequently been leaked to a Puerto Rican television station, and says the clips disprove Anello’s claim that he didn’t know the window was open.

A court document filed by Royal Caribbean adds: ‘The only reasonable conclusion from the video is that Mr Anello knew the window was open before picking up Chloe.’

Anello claims he lifted two year-old Chloe onto a ledge believing it had glass behind it, with the youngster plunging 115 feet onto the dock in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where the ship was docked.

He says the youngster, from South Bend in Indiana, loved banging on glass at her brother’s ice hockey games, and gestured to be lifted up onto a ledge so she could bang what he believed to be another glass pane.

But there was no glass in the opening, with Chloe killed instantly

Anello has since been charged with involuntary manslaughter, and has been offered a plea deal which will see him spared jail if he admits the crime.

Chloe’s mother Kimberly Wiegand, a lawyer, and her dad Alan Wiegand, a police officer, have said they support Anello and do not hold him resposible for the toddler’s death.

Breaking news story, more to follow.