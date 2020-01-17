cruise-line-says-granddad-is-entirely-to-blame-for-dropping-toddler-to-her-death-off-ship

A cruise line says that a grandfather who dropped a toddler to her death off one of its ships is entirely to blame for the tragedy.

Royal Caribbean wants a lawsuit taken up by the family of Chloe Wiegand axed after footage emerged showing her grandfather Salvatore ‘Sam’ Anello leaning out an open window of the Freedom of the Seas liner for eight seconds before she fell last July.

Anello claims he lifted two year-old Chloe onto a ledge believing it had glass behind it, with the youngster plunging 150 feet onto the dock in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where the ship was docked.

He says the youngster, from South Bend in Indiana, loved banging on glass at her brother’s ice hockey games, and gestured to be lifted up onto a ledge so she could bang what he believed to be another glass pane.

But there was no glass in the opening, with Chloe killed instantly

Anello has since been charged with involuntary manslaughter, and has been offered a plea deal which will see him spared jail if he admits the crime.

Chloe’s mother Kimberly Wiegand, a lawyer, and her dad Alan Wiegand, a police officer, have said they support Anello and do not hold him resposible for the toddler’s death.

