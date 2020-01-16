cruise-line-launched-for-the-‘thinking-man’s’-adventures,-including-44-day-epic

Viking has announced the launch of Viking Expeditions, a third string to the multi-award-winning cruise company’s bow, aiming to attract “curious explorers” with voyages to remote reaches of the earth.

Eight inaugural “journeys to the extraordinary” will traverse the Arctic, Antarctica and North America’s Great Lakes, on two new state-of-the-art ships, setting sail from January 2022. It’s an exciting next step for Viking, which carried over half a million passengers on river and ocean cruises last year.

“We began as Viking River Cruises; then we evolved into Viking Cruises with the addition of ocean cruises; today we stand singularly as Viking, offering destination-focused voyages on more than 20 rivers and five oceans, visiting more than 500 ports in 100 countries and on all seven continents,” said Viking founder and Chairman, Torstein Hagen, at a launch event in Los Angeles this week.

Viking Octantis (named after the South Star) will head to Antarctica and North America’s Great Lakes, debuting with a 13-day Arctic Explorer trip, starting in Buenos Aires and spending a week in the Antarctic Peninsula. Viking Polaris (the North Star), will journey to Antarctica and the Arctic.

Its maiden voyage in August 2022, is a 13-day Arctic Adventure starting and ending in Tromsø and centred on Svalbard, an archipelago far north of Norway, less than 500 miles from the North Pole. Some 60 per cent of the landmass is covered with glaciers and its home to polar bears, reindeers and beluga whales.