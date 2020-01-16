cruel-carers-filmed-themselves-throwing-stones-at-elderly-dementia-patients

Two care workers who filmed themselves mocking and throwing stones at elderly dementia sufferers in ‘happy slap’ pranks have been jailed.

Abana Arshad and Amy Greenhalgh, both 24, hurled gravel at their patients and laughed as their victims begged them to stop.

Up to seven frail residents of a specialist unit at the Laburnum Court care home in Slaford were targeted while the pair’s colleagues weren’t looking.

Some of their pranks caused residents to argue with each other and become physically aggressive towards other innocent carers.

None were able to say who the culprits were due to their mental condition.

Arshad and Greenhalgh, whose mother is a nurse, were caught when one was seen filling her pockets with stones from the driveway.

After hearing they might be discovered the pair warned each other to delete the images on their phone.

Stones were found on the floors of the victims’ rooms despite their attempts to cover their tracks, Manchester Magistrates’ Court was told.

They also tried to pin the blame on some of the other 31 residents in the unit and called a senior colleague a ‘crackhead’.

Greenhalgh told Arshad on Facebook: ‘Someone’s reported us about stones being thrown.’

Arshad responded ‘Are you for real? You can’t trust anyone in work I swear. Haha. Just say Jack threw something at Cindy. Delete it all off your phone to be on the safe side.’

Greenhalgh added: ‘Did we get all the stones off the floor in the rooms?’ to which Abana replied: ‘Don’t think anybody will clock that. I’ll back you.’

Police found a video of a resident with the message: ‘Cindy dancing on the floor – checking if people are looking haha’ accompanied by laughing emojis.

Craig Gardner, whose father Jack, 67, was one of the victims, said he and his sister had to sell their parents’ house to cover fees for Jack and their mother, who lives in a different nursing home and has Alzheimers.

He added: ‘We had to make a very difficult decision to move my dad and knew he needed 24/7 care.

‘Dementia can change a person’s personality massively and he was a man who would help anyone to but he became a shell of his former self and was fully reliant on the care home staff to provide care.’

He said other staff had been ‘nothing short of brilliant’ but recoiled at the ‘horrifying’ treatment by ‘the very people who should have been caring for him’.

‘He has been truly let down and whilst the nature of his illness likely means he will forget, we will not.’

Arshad, from Crumpsall, and Greenhalgh, of Eccles, were each sentenced to 20 weeks in prison for ill-treating a person without mental capacity.

Several of their victims have passed away.

Sentencing District Judge James Hatton told them: ‘The victims deserve more from two young people who should have been caring for them.

‘They should have been treated with dignity, yet they were not. They should have been treated with respect yet they were not.

‘Instead these two defendants treated the victims like they were there for their own amusement.’