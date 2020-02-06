Croydon incident: Police carry out controlled explosion on 'suspicious' hatchback that sparked mass evacuation in south London

A controlled explosion was carried out on a silver hatchback after reports of a “suspicious vehicle” that prompted a mass evacuation in Croydon.

East Croydon station and a number of surrounding buildings, including office blocks, were cleared after Scotland Yard were called to the scene.

Officers descended on Dingwall Road at around 8.46am, where there the silver Vauxhall Corsa was parked.

Footage from the scene shows officers inspecting the car while a police robot was deployed for inspections.

Police cordon East Croydon due to ‘suspicious vehicle’

It smashed a back window before a blast was detonated to the rear of the car.

Witness Ricky Thompson described hearing two bangs and told the Standard: “There were two loud noises, the first being the robot breaking the back right window of the vehicle, the second being what we believe to be a controlled explosion from the rear of the vehicle.”

Describing the explosion as more audible than visible, he said: “It was mostly sound, followed by a small cloud of white smoke from the back of the vehicle

“There was no visible damage to the vehicle from our viewpoint.”

Another office worker described hearing a blast as the explosion was carried out.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Police were called at 08:46hrs on Thursday, 6 February to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Dingwall Road, Croydon.

“Officers, including specialist officers, attended and cordons were put in place.

“A controlled explosion was carried out and the vehicle was declared non-suspicious.”