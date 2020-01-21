crow-named-george-vandalises-windscreen-wipers-of-20-cars

Office workers are not sure what to do about a pesky crow who has vandalised 20 of their cars.

They are having to cover up their windscreen wipers with tarpaulin and blankets to stop the crow, which they have named George, from damaging them.

He began his campaign of destruction in November last year.

Since then, more than a dozen people have come back to their cars to find around £36 of damage each.

It is happening outside Greenfields Community Housing’s HQ in Braintree, Essex – and George is thought to have struck in nearby Braintree Village too.

Member of staff Amanda Bhavani, told the BBC: ‘He has attacked about 20 cars and, even though we have tried to shoo him away, he will come back as soon as your back is turned.

‘We are looking for a long-term solution just to deter George. We want to keep him and his friends here, but this is becoming a bit of a problem.’

The office installed two owl figures on the top of its office roof and fitted a hawk-shaped kite, named Chesney Hawk, in the middle of its car park.

It is hoped the bird figures will deter George from ripping off any more windscreen wipers.

The housing group has since issued an appeal to the public to come up with a long-term solution which will stop staff cars from being attacked.

Procurement manager Mandy Rose, one of George’s victims, said: ‘At the moment, we’re just winging it with all these attempts at solutions, and I’m hoping for some suggestions of something more substantial that we could do.

‘We welcome any ideas to deter George from committing anti-social behaviour whilst remaining comfortable in his home.’

Anyone who can help is asked to call Greenfields on 01376 535400 or email csc@greenfieldsch.org.uk.