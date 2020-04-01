cross-code-war-ignites-following-afl-star’s-isolation-act

A cross-code war of words has taken off between NRL legend Mark Geyer and AFL great Kane Cornes after the former Port Adelaide player blasted Sydney Swans star Isaac Heeney.

The exchange between the two greats took off after Cornes criticised Heeney for sharing videos on social media of him wakeboarding and backflipping while in self-isolation during the AFL’s coronavirus shutdown.

The Power great earlier today savaged Geyer, declaring he had no idea who he was while making it known he played more professional games in his field.

“Who is he? I had to Google him, I’ve never ever heard of him before,” Cornes said on SEN.

“Only 180 (games)? That’s it? I’ve got 120 games on him.”

Cornes’ comments were in response to Geyer calling him out and asking if he had “been under a mushroom for the last month?”

“Does he know there’s no games this weekend?” Geyer said on Triple M.

“Does he know there’s a pandemic going on?

“It’s a dark day in the world when we bag a bloke for having a bit of fun as a pandemic takes over the world. But that’s what Kane Cornes has done.

“I don’t get it, I don’t get this at all. Why the hell would you begrudge a young bloke on his family farm having a bit of fun, not causing any trouble whatsoever, not doing anything that’s going to disrespect the Swans jersey.

“Is that what you want to be doing Kane? Do you want to be up there with him? Is that the problem?

“You’re stuck in Adelaide. Come on man, leave the kid alone.

“I can tell you now Kane Cornes it won’t bring me any closer to you son, because you are irrelevant, and you are stupid for even daring to say Isaac Heeney was stupid.

“When I heard it I actually said is he taking the piss? Is he taking the piss with this young bloke or does he know him?”

At 23-years of age, Heeney is considered by many as one the best young talents in the game which is what left Cornes so frustrated with the way he was spending his time away from the game.

Cornes admitted he was aware of the backlash towards his original comments, but chose to double down given just how talented the Swans star is.

“I understand the backlash to my comments and I understand that most people are going to be on the players’ side,” he said.

“You’ve also got to understand that these players sign a contract to not to do anything like that. I’ve got nothing against Isaac Heeney. I said he’s an outstanding footballer and I’ve got a lot of time for him.

Cornes has been very vocal about how AFL players spend their free time, most notably when he criticised Power star Ollie Wines last year who dislocated his shoulder following a water-skiing incident in the off-season.

“I just think if something goes wrong, it doesn’t look good. Look at Charlie Curnow, look at Ollie Wines,” he said.

“I don’t want to harp on it, I just don’t think you should be doing that and putting yourself at risk of hurting yourself. I said it was stupid and I stand by the fact it was stupid.”