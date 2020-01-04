croatian-defenders-borna-barisic-and-nikola-katic-click-on-and-off-the-pitch-to-lay-foundation-for-rangers’-title-charge

The experience of last year’s title challenge, which looked plausible at the start of Scotland’s winter break but which fizzled out after the resumption of action, should restrain Rangers fans from making extravagant claims about their prospects in the current campaign. Those whose allegiance is swathed in blue, however, have been purring about the contribution of their Croatian pair, Borna Barisic and Niko Katic.
These defensive colleagues have discovered a sure means of capturing their admirers’ hearts has been to put in a winning performance on Celtic’s turf, a phenomenon which had eluded the Ibrox legions since October 2010 but which was restored to the store of legend with a 2-1 victory in the most recent instalment.
It was Barisic whose deep thrust into the Celtic half supplied Ryan Kent for Rangers’ opening goal and the 27-year-old left back then delivered the corner kick which was met by his fellow countryman with a bulleted header, ensuring that Steven Gerrard’s squad would finish the first half of their league campaign two points behind the champions and with a game in hand.
The moment was especially sweet for Katic, whose periodic impetuosity irritated Gerrard last season and persuaded the manager to sign Filip Helander from Bologna for £3.5 million last summer. The Swede, though, suffered a long-term foot injury prior to the visit to Parkhead and gave Katic his chance to improve his standing with Gerrard.
The 23-year-old centre-back was responsible for the penalty kick which might have put Celtic ahead in the first half, when he grabbed Christopher Jullien’s jersey, but he was bailed out when Ryan Christie’s attempted conversion was saved by Allan McGregor and he redeemed himself by translating training ground practice into a spectacular winner after the break.
As well as providing assists during games, Barisic has been standfast in support of Katic off the field. “I’m pleased for him. He’s my very good friend,” Barisic said.
“Everyone knows he has the ability to play at a very high level. It was very difficult for him when he wasn’t in the team. It’s hard for everyone when they’re not playing but especially for Niko.
“He really lives football every day, every moment. Now he has another chance in the team and he’s showing everyone how good he is. Every day we are together and we share everything. I always speak with him and try to help him.
“It’s very important to have a good friend when you’re in a different country. I’ve always said I’m very happy that he’s here and he’s happy because of me. We are far away from Croatia and it’s not easy in hard moments like he had for three months, when he wasn’t in the team.
“I’m always with him and last year when I was having hard times, he was supporting me.”
A month ago, Gerrard praised Katic but in terms that suggested the defender would have to wait his turn in the queue behind Helander. “Katic is a much better player than when he arrived but in terms of going out there and wanting to win and bravery he ticks every box,” the manager said.
“When he hits his peak years he will be a top player.”
Barisic concurs. “Yes, I believe he will. He has already shown in the past that he has that capability. He played a lot of games at first and played very well.
“Then he was out of the team for quite a while but came back in and performed as if he had been playing every week. That showed how dedicated he is to be ready when he gets a chance.”
As for his own form, Barisic goes into the winter break satisfied the first half of the season has proved productive, for both club and country, with 27 appearances for Rangers and five Croatian caps. “I’m very happy with the way things have gone in the last few months,” he said.
“Helping Rangers get out of the group stage of the Europa League was a big thing for me.
“I wanted to show people in Europe that Rangers is a top team and that we can beat everyone and not just in the Scottish league. We have shown our quality and for me that’s most important.”
The challenge for Rangers now is to avoid the leakage which killed their challenge after the winter break last season, when they dropped points to Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Hibs and Celtic. Barisic acknowledged as much when he said: “I always say that the pitch is the only place where you can show what you are all about.
“That’s all I concentrate on. In the last couple of months, we have shown a lot of things and that’s very pleasing. Let’s see what we can do next.”