critics-choice-awards:-we-need-to-talk-about-zendaya’s-hot-pink-breast-plate

Zendaya brought her A-game to the red carpet at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards and made sure she wore something that seriously turned heads.

The 23-year-old left everyone in the shade as she showed off her striking outfit at the awards on Sunday night.

The actress is in the running for best actress in a drama series on the night for her performance in Euphoria and no doubt wanted to leave a lasting impression should she take home the win.

Her unusual hot pink top was designed with two breasts moulded into the centre of it, to make it look as though the Spider-Man: Homecoming star was leaving little to the imagination.

The backless top only covered the front of her chest leaving the rest of her torso exposed.

The top was fastened with matching pink straps that circled around the waist neck and shoulders.

She teamed the garment with a long hot pink skirt and her hair in long braids that flowed down to her hips.

The overall look was finished off with light pink eye shadow, nude lipgloss and pink high heels to match the rest of her clothes.

The star clearly knew she looked fierce as she gave seriously good face for the cameras.

Her anatomical Tom Ford top was the same one previously worn by Gwyneth Paltrow on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar.

Whether she takes home the trophy or not, Zendaya is definitely the belle of the ball.

She faces stiff competition from the likes of Olivia Colman for The Crown, Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Nicole Kidman for Big Little Lies and Regina King for Watchmen.

Follow all the action from the awards right here.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Joaquin Phoenix gets emotional as he thanks mum at Critics’ Choice Awards

MORE: Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa as they look ridiculously happy on holiday date night





