critics’-choice-awards:-nicole-kidman-knows-literally-everyone-as-she-banters-with-jennifer-lopez-and-charlize-theron

Nicole Kidman really knows how to work a room.

The Big Little Lies actress proved she was the most popular person at the Critics’ Choice Awards as she chatted away to, well, everyone.

The 52-year-old seemed to be loving life as she caught up with Jennifer Lopez (she’d just come back from the block), before having a giggle with her Bombshell co-star Charlize Theron.

Does she offer networking lessons by any chance? Asking for a friend…

Looking as stunning as ever in a strapless gown, the Australian star looked seriously amused as Charlize tried to get a male guest to stop topping her up with champagne.

Clearly the shiny novelty of a free bar has worn off for celebrities.

Nicole was up for Best Actress in a Drama Series on the night for her role in Big Little Lies, alongside The Crown’s Olivia Colman, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Euphoria’s Zendaya.

The ladies were trumped by Regina King, however, who nabbed the gong for her turn in Watchmen.

Chin up, Nicole – you still won the unofficial Most Popular Person Ever gong so, you know, swings and roundabouts.

The Moulin Rouge actress’ awards season appearance comes after she and her country singer husband Keith Urban donated $500,000 towards ending the bushfires in Australia.

The Aussie actress said she and her family are ‘devastated for Australia’ as she gave the pledged her support for the Rural Fire Services.

Nicole wrote: ‘Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.’

Their donation matches that of Pink’s, who also donated $500,000 after being left ‘heartbroken’ by the fires.





