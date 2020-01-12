Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 – nominations, date, time, host and whether you can watch in the UK

Awards season is well underway, continuing with this evening’s 25th Critics’ Choice Awards.
It looks set to be a good night for the cast of The Irishman, which has landed nominations for 14 awards out of a possible 23 categories.
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows closely behind with 12 nominations.
The awards are voted for by members of the Critics’ Choice Association and winners will be revealed in tonight’s ceremony.
So when does it take place, who is hosting and can you watch it over on this side of the pond?
When are the Critics’ Choice Awards?
The Critics’ Choice Awards take place on Sunday 12 January at 7pm (ET).
That’s 12am on Monday 13 January for us.
The ceremony – hosted by Taye Diggs – will take place in the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
Can you watch the Critics’ Choice Awards in the UK?
The Critics’ Choice Awards will not be aired on any UK television networks, nor available to watch via livestream.
The ceremony is televised by the CW Network in the US, but no UK networks have acquired rights to it.
For live updates, follow the Critics’ Choice Twitter account, or keep an eye on the #CriticsChoice hashtag throughout the evening (or morning).
The full list of Critics’ Choice nominees
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Critics’ Choice awards 2020 Nominations
Best Picture
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Parasite
- Uncut Gems
Best Actor
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Robert De Niro – The Irishman
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
Best Actress
- Awkwafina – The Farewell
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Lupita Nyong’o – Us
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best Supporting Actor
- Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
- Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
Best Director
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time…
Best Original Screenplay
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Rian Johnson – Knives Out
- Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Lulu Wang – The Farewell
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman- Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
- Todd Phillips and Scott Silver – Joker
- Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
- Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
