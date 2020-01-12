critics-choice-awards-2020:-all-the-winners,-moments-and-red-carpet-looks

Tonight the Critics Choice Awards will take over the internet, as awards season kicked right into gear and powered on a week after the Golden Globes.

The 25th annual awards, taking place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, will feature the crème de la crème of film and TV’s best, including Jennifer Aniston, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Awkwafina.

So far the likes of Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, Andrew Scott and Cynthia Erivo have sashayed down the red (or blue, rather) carpet on the way into the star-studded event.

Oh, and did you see Billy Porter’s butterflies?

While there is no Ricky Gervais to offend Hollywood’s elite, host Taye Diggs will take to the stage to make sure everyone sticks to their allotted acceptance speech times, no awards are given to the wrong film (*coughLa La Land) and everyone has a well good time.

It looks set to be a good night for the cast of The Irishman, which has landed nominations for 14 awards out of a possible 23 categories.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows closely behind with 12 nominations.

The awards are voted for by members of the Critics’ Choice Association and winners will be revealed in tonight’s ceremony.

It’s still early doors with the red carpet kicking off moments ago.

Critics Choice Awards 2020 nominations:

Best Picture

1917



Ford v Ferrari



The Irishman



Jojo Rabbit



Joker



Little Women



Marriage Story



Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



Parasite



Uncut Gems

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory



Robert De Niro – The Irishman



Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



Adam Driver – Marriage Story



Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name



Joaquin Phoenix – Joker



Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

Best Actress

Awkwafina – The Farewell



Cynthia Erivo – Harriet



Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story



Lupita Nyong’o – Us



Saoirse Ronan – Little Women



Charlize Theron – Bombshell



Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse



Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood



Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes



Al Pacino – The Irishman



Joe Pesci – The Irishman



Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story



Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit



Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers



Florence Pugh – Little Women



Margot Robbie – Bombshell



Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

Best young actor/actress

Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit



Noah Jupe – Honey Boy



Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit



Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us



Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit

Best acting ensemble

Bombshell



The Irishman



Knives Out



Little Women



Marriage Story



Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



Parasite

Best director

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story



Greta Gerwig – Little Women



Bong Joon Ho – Parasite



Sam Mendes – 1917



Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems



Martin Scorsese – The Irishman



Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best original screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story



Rian Johnson – Knives Out



Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite



Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



Lulu Wang – The Farewell

Best adapted screenplay



Greta Gerwig – Little Women



Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood



Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes



Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker



Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit



Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best cinematography

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse



Roger Deakins – 1917



Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari



Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman



Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



Lawrence Sher – Joker

Best production design



Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker



Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917



Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women



Lee Ha Jun – Parasite



Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman



Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey

Best editing



Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems



Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari



Yang Jinmo – Parasite



Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman



Lee Smith – 1917

Best costume design

Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name



Julian Day – Rocketman



Jacqueline Durran – Little Women



Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman



Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey

Best hair and makeup

Bombshell



Dolemite Is My Name



The Irishman



Joker



Judy



Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



Rocketman

Best visual effects

1917



Ad Astra



The Aeronauts



Avengers: Endgame



Ford v Ferrari



The Irishman



The Lion King

Best animated feature

Abominable



Frozen II



How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World



I Lost My Body



Missing Link



Toy Story 4

Best action movie

1917



Avengers: Endgame



Ford v Ferrari



John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum



Spider-Man: Far From Home

Best comedy

Booksmart



Dolemite Is My Name



The Farewell



Jojo Rabbit



Knives Out

Best sci-fi or horror movie

Ad Astra



Avengers: Endgame



Midsommar



Us

Best foreign language film

Atlantics



Les Misérables



Pain and Glory



Parasite



Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best song

Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose



(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman



I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough



Into the Unknown – Frozen II



Speechless – Aladdin



Spirit – The Lion King



Stand Up – Harriet

Best score

Michael Abels – Us



Alexandre Desplat – Little Women



Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker



Randy Newman – Marriage Story



Thomas Newman – 1917



Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

Best drama series

The Crown (Netflix)



David Makes Man (OWN)



Game of Thrones (HBO)



The Good Fight (CBS All Access)



Pose (FX)



Succession (HBO)



This Is Us (NBC)



Watchmen (HBO)

Best actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)



Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)



Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)



Kit Harington – Game of Thrones (HBO)



Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)



Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)



Billy Porter – Pose (FX)



Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

Best actress in a drama series



Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)



Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)



Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)



Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)



Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)



Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)



Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)



Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)



Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)



Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)



Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)



Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)



Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)



Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

Best supporting actress in a drama series



Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)



Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)



Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)



Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)



Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)



Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)



Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Best comedy series



Barry (HBO)



Fleabag (Amazon)



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)



Mom (CBS)



One Day at a Time (Netflix)



PEN15 (Hulu)



Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Best actor in a comedy series

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)



Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)



Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)



Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)



Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)



Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)



Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

Best actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)



Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)



Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)



Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)



Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)



Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)



Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)



Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)



William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)



Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)



Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)



Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)



Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)



D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)



Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)



Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)



Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)



Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)



Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Best limited series

Catch-22



Chernobyl



Fosse/Verdon



The Loudest Voice



Unbelievable



When They See Us



Years and Years

Best movie made for television

Brexit



Deadwood: The Movie



El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie



Guava Island



Native Son



Patsy & Loretta

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)



Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)



Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)



Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)



Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)



Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)



Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)



Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)



Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)



Joey King – The Act (Hulu)



Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)



Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)



Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)



George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)



John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)



Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)



Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)



Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)



Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television



Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)



Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)



Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)



Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)



Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)



Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)



Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)

Best animated series

Big Mouth (Netflix)



BoJack Horseman (Netflix)



The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)



She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)



The Simpsons (Fox)



Undone (Amazon)

Best talk show



Desus & Mero (Showtime)



Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)



The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)



The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)



Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Best comedy special



Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)



Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)



Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)



Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)



Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)



Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)



Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

The Critics Choice Awards airs on The CW in the US.

More to come…





