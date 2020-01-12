Home NEWS Critics Choice Awards 2020: All the winners, moments and red carpet looks

Tonight the Critics Choice Awards will take over the internet, as awards season kicked right into gear and powered on a week after the Golden Globes.

The 25th annual awards, taking place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, will feature the crème de la crème of film and TV’s best, including Jennifer Aniston, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Awkwafina.

So far the likes of Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, Andrew Scott and Cynthia Erivo have sashayed down the red (or blue, rather) carpet on the way into the star-studded event.

Oh, and did you see Billy Porter’s butterflies?

While there is no Ricky Gervais to offend Hollywood’s elite, host Taye Diggs will take to the stage to make sure everyone sticks to their allotted acceptance speech times, no awards are given to the wrong film (*coughLa La Land) and everyone has a well good time.

It looks set to be a good night for the cast of The Irishman, which has landed nominations for 14 awards out of a possible 23 categories.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows closely behind with 12 nominations.

The awards are voted for by members of the Critics’ Choice Association and winners will be revealed in tonight’s ceremony.

It’s still early doors with the red carpet kicking off moments ago.

Critics Choice Awards 2020 nominations:

Best Picture

1917


Ford v Ferrari


The Irishman


Jojo Rabbit


Joker


Little Women


Marriage Story


Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood


Parasite


Uncut Gems

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory


Robert De Niro – The Irishman


Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood


Adam Driver – Marriage Story


Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name


Joaquin Phoenix – Joker


Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

Best Actress

Awkwafina – The Farewell


Cynthia Erivo – Harriet


Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story


Lupita Nyong’o – Us


Saoirse Ronan – Little Women


Charlize Theron – Bombshell


Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse


Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood


Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes


Al Pacino – The Irishman


Joe Pesci – The Irishman


Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story


Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit


Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers


Florence Pugh – Little Women


Margot Robbie – Bombshell


Zhao Shuzhen  – The Farewell

Best young actor/actress

Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood


Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit


Noah Jupe – Honey Boy


Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit


Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us


Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit

Best acting ensemble

Bombshell


The Irishman


Knives Out


Little Women


Marriage Story


Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood


Parasite

Best director

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story


Greta Gerwig – Little Women


Bong Joon Ho – Parasite


Sam Mendes – 1917


Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems


Martin Scorsese – The Irishman


Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best original screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story


Rian Johnson – Knives Out


Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite


Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood


Lulu Wang – The Farewell

Best adapted screenplay

Greta Gerwig – Little Women


Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood


Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes


Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker


Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit


Steven Zaillian  – The Irishman

Best cinematography

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse


Roger Deakins – 1917


Phedon Papamichael   – Ford v Ferrari


Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman


Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood


Lawrence Sher – Joker

Best production design

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker


Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales  – 1917


Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women


Lee Ha Jun – Parasite


Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood


Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman


Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey

Best editing

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems


Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari


Yang Jinmo  – Parasite


Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood


Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman


Lee Smith – 1917

Best costume design

Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name


Julian Day – Rocketman


Jacqueline Durran – Little Women


Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood


Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman


Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey

Best hair and makeup

Bombshell


Dolemite Is My Name


The Irishman


Joker


Judy


Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood


Rocketman

Best visual effects

1917


Ad Astra


The Aeronauts


Avengers: Endgame


Ford v Ferrari


The Irishman


The Lion King

Best animated feature

Abominable


Frozen II


How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World


I Lost My Body


Missing Link


Toy Story 4

Best action movie

1917


Avengers: Endgame


Ford v Ferrari


John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum


Spider-Man: Far From Home

Best comedy

Booksmart


Dolemite Is My Name


The Farewell


Jojo Rabbit


Knives Out

Best sci-fi or horror movie

Ad Astra


Avengers: Endgame


Midsommar


Us

Best foreign language film

Atlantics


Les Misérables


Pain and Glory


Parasite


Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best song

Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose


(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman


I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough


Into the Unknown – Frozen II


Speechless – Aladdin


Spirit – The Lion King


Stand Up – Harriet

Best score

Michael Abels – Us


Alexandre Desplat  – Little Women


Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker


Randy Newman – Marriage Story


Thomas Newman  – 1917


Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

Best drama series

The Crown (Netflix)


David Makes Man (OWN)


Game of Thrones (HBO)


The Good Fight (CBS All Access)


Pose (FX)


Succession (HBO)


This Is Us (NBC)


Watchmen (HBO)

Best actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)


Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)


Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)


Kit Harington – Game of Thrones (HBO)


Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)


Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)


Billy Porter – Pose (FX)


Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

Best actress in a drama series

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)


Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)


Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)


Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)


Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)


Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)


Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)


Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)


Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)


Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)


Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)


Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)


Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)


Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)


Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)


Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)


Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)


Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)


Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)


Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Best comedy series

Barry (HBO)


Fleabag (Amazon)


The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)


Mom (CBS)


One Day at a Time (Netflix)


PEN15 (Hulu)


Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Best actor in a comedy series

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)


Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)


Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)


Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)


Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)


Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)


Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

Best actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)


Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)


Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)


Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)


Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)


Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)


Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)


Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)


William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)


Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)


Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)


Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)


Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)


D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)


Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)


Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)


Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)


Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)


Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Best limited series

Catch-22


Chernobyl


Fosse/Verdon


The Loudest Voice


Unbelievable


When They See Us


Years and Years

Best movie made for television

Brexit


Deadwood: The Movie


El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie


Guava Island


Native Son


Patsy & Loretta

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)


Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)


Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)


Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)


Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)


Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)


Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)


Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)


Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)


Joey King – The Act (Hulu)


Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)


Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)


Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)


George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)


John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)


Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)


Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)


Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)


Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)


Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)


Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)


Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)


Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)


Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)


Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)

Best animated series

Big Mouth (Netflix)


BoJack Horseman (Netflix)


The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)


She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)


The Simpsons (Fox)


Undone (Amazon)

Best talk show



Desus & Mero (Showtime)


Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)


The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)


Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)


The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)


Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Best comedy special



Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)


Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)


Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)


Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)


Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)


Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)


Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

The Critics Choice Awards airs on The CW in the US.

