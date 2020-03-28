Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, the Portuguese footballer has made his reputation and name high in football history. The footballer is also known by the name, CR7. From his world-class goal in La Liga 2012 against Barcelona to his overhead kick in 2018 against Juventus, has won the hearts of many. Ronaldo has played for Manchester United in the initial days, then shifted to Real Madrid in 2009. Now, he is in Juventus since 2018. He was always enough to take his team forward with his mind-blowing skills.

Ronaldo has got some really magnificent tricks and flicks to but the ball inside the goalpost with the magic in his feet. His dribbling skills require no criticism. He is one of the best players, one team can ever have. When CR7 gets down the field, he brings a storm with him. What makes him perfect, is his dedication and being passionate about the game.

One can never fail to fall in love with his amazing skills. He’s one of the footballers in the world, who has always been consistent in his game and made his fans proud. CR7 is the football player, whom we would love to watch in action.

