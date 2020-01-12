cristiano-ronaldo-‘sends-chris-smalling-back-to-maidstone’-with-outrageous-piece-of-skill

Chris Smalling has far exceeded expectations after an impressive start to his loan spell at Roma – but he met his match in Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday evening.

The Manchester United defender was deemed surplus to requirements by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last summer and the 30-year-old completed a temporary move to the Stadio Olimpico as he looked to revive his stuttering career.

Smalling has quickly won Roma fans over with a string of outstanding performances at the back and the England international has even worn the captain’s armband this season.

However, Smalling gifted Torino their second goal in Roma’s 2-0 defeat last weekend after handling inside the penalty area and his evening got off to a nightmare start on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo v. Chris Smalling’s can only end one way…. WHAT A MOVE!#LiveOnStrive pic.twitter.com/WpK3YfNCFz — Strive Sport (@strivesport) January 12, 2020

Roma faced top-of-the table Juventus on home soil and went behind after only three minutes as Merih Demiral volleyed past Pau Lopez to break the deadlock.

Ronaldo doubled Juve’s lead from the penalty spot in the 10th minute and the Portugal icon followed this up by making a fool out of Smalling with the cheekiest piece of skill.

After taking the ball down with the deftest of touches, Ronaldo spun past Smalling with a Dimitar Berbatov-esque turn before putting a dangerous ball into the box.

The skill sent Twitter into meltdown as many sent their thoughts and prayers to Smalling, while others joked that Ronaldo has sent the defender back to Maidstone.

