crispy-pork-chops-with-celeriac-remoulade-recipe

As far as I’m concerned, everything Nigella says is law. She once attributed her luminous skin to the amount of fat she consumes. “I’m a great believer in fat. My view is, it’s a moisturiser from the inside.” You can keep your alkaline diets, thanks, I’ll have what Nigella’s having.

She once wisely decreed that brown food is best, lamenting the Instagram era which favours the photogenic over the genuinely delicious. “When I post a picture of a stew, I feel I have to remind people – who find the messy brownness unappealing – that 1) stews are brown and 2) brown food tastes the best.”

She’s right, of course. Brown or beige dishes may be visually unexciting but they always bring the greatest depth of flavour and satisfying oomph.

I don’t want to speak to soon but I think we might, finally, have fallen back in love with beige. After that brief, terrifying diversion down the clean eating cul de sac (remember the misery of the courgetti years? Thank God that’s over…), it is so gratifying to see people queuing around the block for plates of pasta. Incidentally, if you want a cookbook to accompany this return to the camel side of life, look no further than Laura Goodman’s ‘Carbs’, which came out last year – a joyful, witty antidote to mad millennial food habits.