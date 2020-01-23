crispy-pork-chops-with-celeriac-remoulade-recipe

As far as I’m concerned, everything Nigella says is law. She once attributed her luminous skin to the amount of fat she consumes. “I’m a great believer in fat. My view is, it’s a moisturiser from the inside.” You can keep your alkaline diets, thanks, I’ll have what Nigella’s having.
She once wisely decreed that brown food is best, lamenting the Instagram era which favours the photogenic over the genuinely delicious. “When I post a picture of a stew, I feel I have to remind people – who find the messy brownness unappealing – that 1) stews are brown and 2) brown food tastes the best.”
She’s right, of course. Brown or beige dishes may be visually unexciting but they always bring the greatest depth of flavour and satisfying oomph.
I don’t want to speak to soon but I think we might, finally, have fallen back in love with beige. After that brief, terrifying diversion down the clean eating cul de sac (remember the misery of the courgetti years? Thank God that’s over…), it is so gratifying to see people queuing around the block for plates of pasta. Incidentally, if you want a cookbook to accompany this return to the camel side of life, look no further than Laura Goodman’s ‘Carbs’, which came out last year – a joyful, witty antidote to mad millennial food habits.
Other than, perhaps, a mound of cacio e pepe (the Queen of beige dishes), very little beats a beautifully juicy, super crunchy pork schnitzel, sprinkled with plenty of flakey salt and served with an obligatory lemon wedge. I’ve served it here with a punchy remoulade and plenty of whole parsley leaves. Get bone-in chops if you can – it’ll stop the meat from contracting too much in the pan – and keep the breadcrumbs fairly coarse for maximum crunch.
Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes
Contents
SERVES
4
INGREDIENTS
For the celeriac
- 1 celeriac, peeled
- 2 tbsp good mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 3 tbsp double cream
- ½ lemon, juiced
For the pork
- 4 pork chops
- 6 tbsp plain flour
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 200g coarse breadcrumbs
- 50g butter
- Olive oil, for frying
- 1 small bunch parsley, roughly torn
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
METHOD
- First, make the celeriac. Use a food processor with a grater attachment if you have one, or just coarsely grate the celeriac into a large bowl. Mix the rest of the ingredients together and stir through the celeriac with plenty of salt and pepper. Leave while you make the pork.
- If the chops are thick, bash them out a little with a meat tenderiser or rolling pin – this is the one time you don’t want a thick pork chop or the crumbs will brown in the pan before the meat has cooked through.
- Put the flour, eggs and crumbs on separate plates and coat the chops in the flour, then egg, then crumbs, pressing them into the chops.
- Heat the butter and oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Fry the pork chops in batches (depending on the size of your pan), leaving them for three to four minutes on each side to go deeply golden brown.
- Remove to a plate, scatter with salt and parsley leaves and serve with lemon wedges and the celeriac.