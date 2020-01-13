crisps-and-processed-ham:-school-packed-lunches-as-unhealthy-as-they-were-ten-years-ago

Children’s packed lunches are no healthier than they were 10 years ago, with processed ham sandwiches and packets of crisps still the norm, new research shows.

Ninety-eight per cent of packed lunches eaten by children at primary school fail to meet nutritional standards, the survey revealed.

Experts at the University of Leeds found just one in five included vegetables or salad.

While sugar levels have decreased significantly between 2006 and 2016 from an average of 40g per lunchbox to 24g, two-thirds of lunchboxes still contained higher than recommended levels.

Alongside this improvement, there has been a drop in essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin A, vitamin C and zinc.

The type of bread used in sandwiches has also changed, with unhealthy tortillas and wraps increasing in popularity from two to 13 per cent.

Mandatory standards for meals served in schools were introduced in 2006.

However, there is no regulatory legislation for food brought to school, which is done by more than half of primary-aged children.

More than a third of children aged 10 and 11 in England are obese, according to official figures, while 4.4 per cent of that year group – about 26,000 children – were so obese they needed medical help.