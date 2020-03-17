cricket-australia-hopes-men’s-t20-world-cup-is-held-as-per-schedule

The final of men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held on November 15 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. © Twitter

Amid the fears surrounding coronavirus outbreak, Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts is hoping that the men’s T20 World Cup, slated to be held in October and November, could be played as per schedule in normal circumstances. Many sporting events across the world have been affected due to the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed more than 7,000 lives so far. “We’re really hoping that all forms of sport can be played again in a few weeks or a few months’ time,” Roberts was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.”None of us are experts in this situation obviously, so our hope is that we’re back in very much normal circumstances come October and November when the men’s T20 World Cup is to be played.”Australia, who in February successfully hosted the Women’s T20 World Cup, will host the men’s event beginning with the pre-qualifiers from October 18-23 followed by the main 12-team competition from October 24.In the March 8 summit clash of the Women’s T20 World Cup between India and Australia, Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed a record crowd in excess of 86,000 spectators and Cricket Australia is expecting yet another full house for the final of the men’s event scheduled to be played on November 15.”And at this stage we’re planning on November 15, to have a full house at the MCG to inspire the world through men’s cricket as the women’s cricketers did here just last week,” Roberts said.All cricketing activities in Australia have been suspended till further notice amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.