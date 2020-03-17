Cricket Australia cancels remainder of season

Cricket Australia has cancelled the remainder of the Sheffield Shield competition and “strongly recommended” the cessation of all amateur cricket within the community, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last round of the Sheffield Shield had already been cancelled, but the governing body has now decided the final will not go ahead, with New South Wales declared the champions.

The Blues were leading the competition after nine of the 10 scheduled rounds were played.

CA boss Kevin Roberts said the measures were being put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“By effectively cancelling the remainder of our season, Cricket Australia is playing its part in protecting fans, players, staff, volunteers and match officials during this unprecedented global health issue,” Roberts said.

“These are difficult decisions, but the right ones in the circumstances.

“Many will no doubt be disappointed that the Sheffield Shield, Premier Cricket and Community Cricket seasons won’t have their traditional ending.

“That said, we congratulate New South Wales who were 12 points clear at the top of the table on being crowned Sheffield Shield champions.

“As organisations around the world rally to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it’s important that we also provide decisive leadership. We hope that by taking these actions now – in addition to those announced in recent days – we can contribute to ‘flattening the curve’ of coronavirus and society returning to normal as quickly as possible.”