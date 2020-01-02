cricket-2020-audit: ms-dhoni’s-swansong,-growing-corruption-battle-and…-the-hundred-will-succeed

At the beginning of a new decade, Telegraph Sport is auditing all major sports – our 2020 vision – with new sports published each day. Read rugby, athletics and tennis already. Still to come: men’s football, women’s football, Formula One, netball, boxing, golf, cycling, and horse racing.
Contents
Starpower
The year 2019 changed Ben Stokes’s life forever and catapulted him to the top of British sport. Stokes is now the biggest name in English cricket and arguably second to Virat Kohli as the world game’s most recognisable superstar.
Stokes’ heroics at Headingley and in the World Cup final were absolute gold dust not just for his team on both days but also for the beleaguered England & Wales Cricket Board which now has a marketable player who cuts through to a non-cricket audience, a crucial factor as it prepares to launch the Hundred. It would not be a huge surprise if Stokes was Test captain by the end of the year too as long as he keeps his nose clean off the field.
David Warner remains the sport’s love to hate figure, and along with Steve Smith, he will be playing in the Hundred. Those two are the biggest draw cards from overseas in the absence of the Indian players who are not allowed to play in foreign leagues.
Hope is growing that will change with Sourav Ganguly taking over as the president of the BCCI. Ganguly will surely see the cricketing logic in his players gaining experience of overseas conditions, and Kohli is known to favour playing outside of India mainly because he wants to win Test series in alien conditions to keep his country top of the rankings.
Generational change is looming in India with MS Dhoni’s time at the top coming to an end. He has been warned he has to play well in the IPL in March to be in contention for a place in India Twenty20 World Cup squad, and Kohli is grooming Rishabh Pant to take over. Dhoni was the world’s highest paid cricketer for a decade, before Kohli’s emergence, and if he retires fully in 2020 the game will have lost one of its global stars, a cricketer whose rise coincided with the Indian diaspora spreading across the United States and taking cricket with it.
Strength in depth
The Cricketer Magazine ran a cover story in December headlined the Great Globalising Force, arguing that cricket has a greater reach now, thanks to Twenty20, than at any time before in its long history.
Test cricket is struggling, of course it is, but Twenty20 leagues are everywhere now. The Cricketer counted 14 serious leagues around the world, 12 of them franchise competitions including the T10 and and Hundred that tinker with the game’s format even further.
The Twenty20 World Cup in October will include Oman, Papua New Guinea, Netherlands and Namibia (although they still have to play another qualifying round before reaching the main draw) and Nepal are an emerging nation too. There are 31 million people born in India or of Indian descent living overseas and they are spreading a love of Twenty20 cricket. The ICC has also handed official international Twenty20 status to all 105 of its members as it sees the shortest format of the game as the easiest way to broaden cricket’s appeal.
Many of those nations are never going to compete against England or Australia but there will be some who emulate Afghanistan and become a major force.
Among the more recognised nations, 2020 will be a huge year for Pakistan as they return to play in their home country. Wasim Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s chief executive, has said playing in the UAE is now “off the table” for his country and a number of teams are expected to play in Pakistan next year. In March the Pakistan Super League will be played in Pakistan in its entirety for the first time and Khan hopes the overseas players enjoy the tournament so much they spread the word among fellow professionals reluctant to visit the country (mainly English and Australians).
But back to that man Kohli. He remains the most important figure in cricket, especially those who care about Test cricket. Kohli is obsessed with records and he loves Test cricket. He was the driving force behind India playing a pink ball Test against Bangladesh in November and has called for his board to market Tests in the same way they do ODIs to ensure the game’s survival, a vital move given Asian broadcasters now pour all their money into the IPL. He has also suggested alternate home and away series to make the Test championship fairer and to give the fixture list some sort of sense.
Biggest off-field headache
For all that reducing Tests to four days has dominated the news agenda in recent days, it is corruption – and how to fight it – which will dominate the thoughts of the authorities.
Shakib al Hasan’s 12-month ban recently brought into focus the fact it is not just poorly paid cricketers from associate nations who are seen as an easy targets for bookies. Shakib is said to earn over $20million per year but still landed in trouble for failing to report approaches.
Under Alex Marshall, the former British chief constable, the ICC is no longer toothless in the fight against corruption but it is impossible for his department to keep pace with the mushrooming of Twenty20.
Test crowds outside England and Australia continue to diminish, particularly if the Barmy Army are not there to swell numbers. Attendances at England’s final two Tests in South Africa – at Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg – are likely to be poor and if English tourists are scared to go to Sri Lanka in March then that series will be played at deserted grounds. New Zealand have the right idea of playing Test cricket at small, boutique venues where a crowd of 5,000 fills enough seats to make it look full.
English cricket has to look at how it markets the women’s game. It is a massive missed opportunity that England women have not played at a Test ground at home since selling out the World Cup final in 2017. Playing at small, county grounds is fine most of the time but one match a year at Lord’s or the Oval, and making those games are a real occasion, is not too much to ask. The MCC and Surrey are masters at selling tickets. Let them pack out a ground for a women’s match otherwise cricket will keep lagging behind football.
Hottest ticket of 2020
Keep an eye on March 8. The MCG holds 100,000 and the organisers of the women’s Twenty20 World Cup have vowed to fill it for the final. They have already booked Katy Perry in expectation of a sell out and if they do it will be, by far, the biggest crowd for a women’s match.
Australia look dead certs to reach the final. Playing England would be a humdinger, but for the growth of the women’s game would it be better if India were to reach the final and beat Australia? Who knows, a women’s IPL might then become a reality. Melbourne will again be the scene of another Twenty20 World Cup final, on Nov 15, when the men’s competition reaches its finale. Eoin Morgan’s England side reached the final four years ago and lost a nailbiter. They know now how to hold their nerve on the big day after this year’s gripping World Cup final win. Doing it in Australia would be one step above.
One prediction for 2020
The Hundred will be a success. Sky and the BBC have invested too much for the new format to fail. Having eight matches on the BBC live for the first time in two decades is huge for the sport. The corporation’s reach will give the ECB the perfect vehicle for selling tickets and Sky are totally committed to making it work.
In reality, the competition cannot fail. Too much has been staked on it. The players will embrace it (all pros love doing less work for more money) and the new tactical side of a 100 ball match will throw up new skills and innovations.
However, one thing is certain. It will not help England’s Test cricket. England’s players go from playing in the opening rounds of the Hundred straight into a Test against Pakistan to face their brilliant swing bowlers. Might be a quick game.