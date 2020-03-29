crews-battle-fire-at-bus-garage-in-sparta

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 / 10: 51 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 28, 2020 / 10: 53 PM EDT

A photo of a bus garage fire in Sparta Township on March 28, 2020.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich.

(WOOD) — Emergency responders say a bus garage for Sparta Area Schools caught

fire on Saturday night.

Crews say the call

came in around 9: 30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Union Street in

Sparta.

School board president Andrew Jensen told News 8 no buses were inside the garage at the time. There were some supplies, such as lawn equipment, inside, he said.

Firefighters could be seen battling the blaze and using aerial trucks.

It’s unclear at this

point what started the fire.