creep-who-wanted-‘naked-fun-in-the-woods’-with-14-year-old-girl-jailed







John Martin

A DANGEROUS paedophile has been jailed after being snared by predator hunters in an undercover sting.

John Martin was sentenced to four months behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty to sexual communication with a child and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

Due to time served on remand, he will be freed later this month.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard the father-of-one, who has learning difficulties, was arrested last September after trying to lure what he thought was a 14-year-old girl to a forest near his former home on Deerfin Park in the Rathcoole estate in Newtownabbey.

What Martin (inset) did not know was that he was speaking to an online paedophile hunter group which confronted him on Church Road while an under-18 rave was taking place nearby.

They forcibly detained the 52-year-old, who claimed in recorded footage that he was “going to Tesco to buy my wife pants”, until the PSNI arrived.

In online chats the paedophile said he wanted to take the girl “into the woods” and “have some naked fun”. He also made highly sexual comments about his genitalia.