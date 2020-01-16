creep-named-yob-shared-porn-video-of-his-cyber-girlfriend-when-she-dumped-him

A creep admitted to extorting his former girlfriend by posting a illicit video of her on porn website after she dumped him, prosecutors say.

Andrew Yob, 26, pleaded guilty to sexual extortion and unlawful distribution of sexual images or recordings in Bentonville, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The woman said she met Yob through a mutual friend in either November or December 2017, but the two only communicated through video chat and messaging, according to police.

She said she would often video chat with Yob and would perform sexually for him on occasion.

The victim said Yob was manipulative and jealous. She said he would ask her to be on her video chat in the background just to ‘make sure she wasn’t talking with anyone else,’ according to police records.

She said she did not know Yob was recording her during their video chats, adding that she only learned about the recordings once they broke up in early 2018.

Yob then threatened to release the videos to her friends if she was ‘mean to him or stopped talking to him.’

The woman called police in Benton, Pennsylvania after she learned a video recording of herself had been uploaded to a pornographic video sharing website.

She reportedly was pestered by social media requests after the video was posted because Yob had tagged her accounts in the video’s description section.

Yob continued threatening the woman, messaging her: ‘Cross me again, I’ll make sure things get around to your close friend’s group.’

‘You got anything to say now?’

Investigators traced the video’s IP address to Yob and arrested him in April 2019.

After he pleaded guilty this week, Yob was sentenced to ten years of state supervised probation. He must also register as a sex offender.