created-equal:-clarence-thomas-in-his-own-words

Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words

Entertainment
mariya smith0

Summary:

Although Clarence Thomas remains a controversial figure, loved by some, reviled by others, few know much more than a few headlines and the recollections of his contentious confirmation battle with Anita Hill. Yet, the personal odyssey of Clarence Thomas is a classic American story and should be better known and understood. His life began inAlthough Clarence Thomas remains a controversial figure, loved by some, reviled by others, few know much more than a few headlines and the recollections of his contentious confirmation battle with Anita Hill. Yet, the personal odyssey of Clarence Thomas is a classic American story and should be better known and understood. His life began in extreme poverty in the segregated South, and moved to the height of the legal profession, as one of the most influential justices on the Supreme Court. … Expand

Genre(s):

Documentary

Rating:

PG-13

Runtime:
116 min

Related Posts

the-ranch-part-8-ending-explained

The Ranch Part 8 ending explained

John koli
dolittle

Dolittle

mariya smith
ragnarok-is-netflix’s-next-must-watch-teen-drama

Ragnarok is Netflix’s next must-watch teen drama

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *