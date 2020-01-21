crazy-delicious,-episode-1-review:-like-masterchef-for-hipsters

I hope you didn’t tune into new cookery show Crazy Delicious (Channel 4) looking for ideas about what to make for supper. Well, unless you had some hay, marigolds or dry ice in the fridge that needed using up.

This Willy Wonka-esque contest was strictly for the sort of self-styled “foodie” who favours dishes designed for Instagram approval, rather than eating enjoyably, and who indulge the tedious trend for “illusion” food which looks like something entirely.

Publicity material insisted that we’re “bored by the same old dishes” (are we?), hence everyone was hellbent on cooking everything “with a twist”, whether it was needed or not. It usually wasn’t. This was MasterChef for hipsters.

In a migraine-inducing day-glo studio which resembled a trippy cross between Teletubbies and a Tim Burton film, competitors foraged ingredients from an edible “enchanted garden” (complete with chocolate soil and babbling prosecco brook) to tackle tasks set by judges – sorry, “world-renowned food gods” – Heston Blumenthal, Carla Hall and Niklas Ekstedt.

The production went overboard on the whole deity theme, with the trio dressed in angelic white and descending from above to award the winner with a golden apple. I’m not sure they’d thought this through theologically. Instead we’d gone through the looking glass and disappeared up Blumenthal’s soggy bottom.