Movies
In Theaters
Coming Quickly
Simplest of Netflix
Simplest of Amazon
64
METASCORE
1
AWARDS & RANKINGS
2020
METASCORE
Basically first-rate reviews
in accordance to 17 Critics
Gaze All
64
RELEASE DATE: January 31, 2020
Movie Particulars & Credits
Netflix |
Release Date:
January 31, 2020
| TV-MA
Starring:
Taylor Swift
Summary:
A search for at iconic pop artist Taylor Swift during a transformational time in her lifestyles as she embraces her position as a singer/songwriter and harnesses the beefy energy of her train.
Director:
Lana Wilson
Model(s):
Music, Documentary
Ranking:
TV-MA
Runtime:
86 min
Gaze All Particulars and Credits
Awards & Rankings
25
#25 Simplest Movie of 2020
Peep Now
Metascore
64
Sure:
11
Mixed:
6
Harmful:
Critic Critiques
91
Leah Greenblatt
Jan 24, 2020
You need you’d viewed more of this Taylor a truly very lengthy time within the past. Nonetheless that’s the level of the total film, perhaps: She became repeatedly there; it moral took her 30 years to procure to here.
Be taught beefy review
80
Chris Evangelista
Jan 24, 2020
Most of all, it’s empowering to center of attention on Swift lastly advance into her possess. To devour she doesn’t want to give a fuck about making everyone on the planet like her anymore as lengthy as she’s found a type to love herself.
Be taught beefy review
75
Josh Modell
Jan 29, 2020
Whether or not this e book is usually open, and whether or not it unearths the “accurate” Taylor Swift or not, Crawl over Americana is convincing, sure, and entrancing on the opposite hand.
Be taught beefy review
67
Ed Travis
Jan 29, 2020
Per chance the most charming component, beyond the constant presence of Swift’s cat, are the moments taking pictures Swift’s songwriting route of.
Be taught beefy review
63
RogerEbert.com
Nick Allen
Jan 24, 2020
Lana Wilson’s doc is engineered to assuage her followers and promote Swift’s self-awareness, and but it leaves one feeling that there is gentle so valuable more to be talked about about what makes Taylor Swift who she is.
Be taught beefy review
55
Richard Lawson
Jan 29, 2020
The film appears to be like away from that pure artistry too normally, turning as an different to its restricted, and some distance less salubrious, center of attention on of Swift’s sophisticated star profile.
Be taught beefy review
40
The Guardian
Benjamin Lee
Jan 24, 2020
It’s designate administration dressed up as insight and whereas it’s not not bright, it’s undoubtedly some distance from particularly revealing, enjoying more like a PR express then a festival-worthwhile characteristic.
Be taught beefy review
SEE ALL 17 REVIEWS
Particular person Receive
Particular person reviews aren’t obtainable for this film till January 31, 2020.
More From Crawl over Americana
