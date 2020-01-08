crashed-ukraine-plane-had-82-iranians,-63-canadians-on-board

The Boeing 737 that crashed outside Tehran on Wednesday, killed all passengers on board.

Kiev, Ukraine:

The Ukrainian plane that crashed outside Tehran on Wednesday morning, killing all on board, was carrying 82 Iranian and 63 Canadian nationals, a Ukrainian minister said.

The Boeing 737 was also carrying 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)