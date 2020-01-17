cranks-style-cheese-buns-recipe

This recipe is a slightly adapted version of the Cranks cheese roll: I remember both eating these at the restaurant and cooking them from the book, stuffed with cress, which added a welcome, fresh, light-green aspect. It might have been these buns that gave me a taste for the slightly nutty flavour of wholemeal flour.

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus 45 minutes rising time and 30 minutes proving time | Cooking time: 30 minutes

MAKES

Six

INGREDIENTS

400g stone-ground wholemeal flour, plus extra for dusting or as needed

50g bran (optional; if you can’t find any, replace with flour)

50g wheatgerm (this adds a lovely flavour, but can be replaced with flour if not available)

2 tsp fine sea salt

1 x 7g sachet fast-action dried yeast

1 tsp soft brown sugar

250g strong cheddar, grated, plus extra to serve

A little milk, for brushing

Cress and salad, to serve

METHOD