cps-students-to-begin-remote-learning-april-13

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 / 12: 51 PM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 12: 51 PM CDT

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools will officially being remote learning on April 13, officials announced Monday.

Chicago officials said parents, guardians and educators are receiving the remote learning guidance Monday, and families will hear directly from their schools by April 6.

All Illinois schools are closed through at least April 7, and CPS plans to stay closed through April 20. It’s possible some school years will extend into the summer.

“We will not allow this crisis to be an obstacle to our students’ futures and their dreams,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a statement.

Lightfoot, along with officials from CPS and City Colleges of Chicago, is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday to further discuss remote learning plans. WGN-TV and wgntv.com will carry it live.