coyote-captured-in-chicago-after-wild-police-pursuit:-video

January 10, 2020 | 1: 37pm

Chicago police captured a fleet-footed coyote following a dramatic pursuit that spanned several blocks, new video shows.

Video posted to Twitter by NBC Chicago reporter Patrick Fazio shows the wild animal skirting around cars and running from the street into the sidewalk on the city’s North Side as cops and animal control officials attempted to corral it Thursday night.

With authorities on its tail, the coyote ran for several blocks and even hopped a fence before it was captured near the intersection of North Fremont Street and West Willow Street just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Fazio posted another video of authorities loading the animal — which they had shot with a tranquilizer — into an Animal Care and Control van.

It was unclear whether this coyote was behind two Wednesday attacks in the city — one on a 5-year-old boy who was bitten on the head and the other on a 32-year-old man who was nipped on the buttocks, NBC Chicago reported.

Several coyotes have recently been spotted prowling around Chicago’s North Side.