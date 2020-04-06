covid-19:-sony-delays-‘the-last-of-us-2,’-‘iron-man-vr,’-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

Bad news to the gamers out there!

Two foreseen video games, The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR have been postponed because of the pandemic, Sony Interactive Entertainment declared Thursday.

This is the second postponement for The Last of Us Part II, as Sony recently moved the game’s release from February to late May. No new release date has been given for The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR. New release windows are likely reliant on how the coronavirus emergency unfurls all-inclusive.

‘The Last of Us Part 2′

The United States has more than 200,000 cases, a large portion of any nation on the planet, and the demise tally has surpassed 5,000. The Trump organization has broadened social-separating rules until April 30, leaving numerous Americans home-bound and numerous jobless because of major financial aftermath.

Sony’s choice to push these releases is obvious thinking about the pandemic. Postponements are regular in the computer game industry, however, included worries with the coronavirus emergency could confound game advancement and discharge designs further.

One of the first coronavirus-related computer game deferrals was the Outer Worlds port to Nintendo Switch, which is currently scheduled for June. Different distributors and designers have started to get ready for delays. In a meeting with The Washington Post, for instance, Nintendo said they intend to be “adaptable” in the wake of potential deferrals with Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ post-dispatch content.

The game, a bend on the zombie equation, was expected May 29, which itself was a push from its unique Feb. 21 discharge. This time, be that as it may, Santa Monica-based game designer Naughty Dog says The Last of Us Part 2 is about finished, and Sony is referring to the worldwide emergency identifying with the coronavirus episode.

Logistically, composed the game distributor in a tweet, the worldwide emergency is keeping us from giving the launch experience our players deserve.

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

Sony proposed no potential future release date, saying just that the game, a spin-off of one of the business’ most well-known titles, would be postponed “until further notification.”