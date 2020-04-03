covid-19:-shah-rukh-khan-tells-maharashtra-cm-‘we-are-a-family’-when-thanked-for-contributions

|

Updated: Friday, April 3, 2020, 19: 01 [IST]

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have made donations to a number of organizations and relief funds fighting the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The actor touched everyone’s hearts as he announced his support in this time of crisis, with a moving letter. Among the contributions made by SRK, one of them was to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. When Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray took to Twitter to thank Shah Rukh and Gauri for their contribution, the actor won people’s hearts yet again with his reply. Shah Rukh tweeted back to Uddhav Thackeray, “We are all a family sir…and we need to be together to keep each other healthy. Thank you.” (sic), while also writing in Marathi that all of us are in this together, and if every one of us pitched in to fight this, an ocean of support can be formed. ह्या लढाईत आपण सगळे एकत्र आहोत कारण थेंबे थेंबे तळे साचे. सर्वांनी थोडे थोडे प्रयत्न केले तर एक मदतीचा महासागर तयार होईल..

आपल्या मार्गदर्शनासाठी धन्यवाद!

We are all a family sir….and we need to be together to keep each other healthy. Thank you. https://t.co/Yi2iFgktPZ

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020 Not just Maharashtra’s CM, but also the state’s Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray thanked Shah Rukh Khan for contributing. Shah Rukh replied to him, “We don’t ever have to thank each other during times like these. We r a family. Grateful you are working so hard for Maharashtra and whenever you get alone time…do write a poem or two. Love to you.” (sic) We don’t ever have to thank each other during times like these. We r a family. Grateful you are working so hard for Maharashtra and whenever you get alone time…do write a poem or two. Love to you. https://t.co/vXkTxEqPni

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020 Shah Rukh announced on Thursday that his companies, which include Red Chillies Entertainment, Kolkata Knight Riders, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX were donating to a number of organizations and relief funds involved in fighting this crisis. “At a time when the human race is facing an immense crisis, there can only be one true response: the expression of humanity itself. This is a moment for all of us to come together in a collective effort to make each other kinder, stronger and braver to face the days ahead,” read his letter as he announced his contributions. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan And Red Chillies Announce 7 Initiatives For Fighting COVID-19! ALSO READ: All You Need To Know About Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Film As A Producer!