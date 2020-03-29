Salman Khan is often referred to as the man with a heart of ‘gold’. Everytime the industry and the country needs support, Bhai is always there for all. A similar instance is proven again by Salman and his ‘Being Human Foundation’ as its set to help 25000 workers of the Indian Film Industry during the lockdown period.

The Covid-19 disease has spread widely with India crossing the 1k count of infected victims. Having entered into stage three already, it’s a difficult time for the poor and the needy who depend on daily wages to survive.

As per the statement of the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) President B.N Tiwari, Salman’s Being Human Foundation reached out to them to help these workers.

Kudos to Bhai for such a lovely initiative once again. For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.