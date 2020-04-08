covid-19-relief:-salman-khan-begins-money-transfer-for-bollywood’s-daily-wage-earners

|

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 9: 37 [IST]

Amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood stars have already been making monetary contributions to greatly help anyone who has been severely suffering from this outbreak. Back sometime, it had been reported that Salman Khan has pledged to aid 25000 daily wage workers of the film industry, because the national lockdown has halted all filming acitivity in Bollywood. Now, if the most recent reports should be believed, the superstar has begun the procedure of transfer of funds in to the accounts of daily wage workers of the film industry. A Times Of India report quoted Ashok Dubey, general secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE)as saying, "Salman Khan had asked for the facts of 25,000 workers. We received information on 19,000 member workers. Out which 3000 workers had already received 5000 rupees each from another film studio. So we've sent the facts of remaining 16,000 workers to Salman Khan and he previously started the amount of money transfer. Everyone will have the money soon." He also said that a few of the members told the federation that their financial condition was stable and they could sail through the pandemic. That they had insisted that the amount of money is going to the needy. FWICE's president BN Tiwari said that Salman's contribution will aid the artistes of FWICE. An Indian Express report quoted him as saying, "Directly after we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to provide him a count of the very most affected workers from our association and we told him there have been 25,000 such artistes. He's got made a decision to contribute for them. Evening we are sending him the list in the." He further added, "It's only likely to get worse. Folks are preparing limited to 21-day lockdown but we've five lakh workers. A short while if this extends for a, we will need help from everyone. There are always a thousand people prepared to fund in the PM-CARES fund however the industry, that you belong to, you need to first donate there. You're giving Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund ahead in the nice books of the Prime Minister but there's not been an individual telephone call yet to create any donation for the federation workers." Tiwari also revealed that Salman has asked for a whole set of daily wage workers making use of their account numbers, since he wishes to transfer funds to each worker directly.