covid-19:-puneeth-rajkumar-donates-50-lakh-rupees-to-karnataka-government’s-relief-fund

Updated: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 18: 06 [IST]

Puneeth Rajkumar has come forward to help the state government of Karnataka in its fight against the novel Coronavirus outbreak. The Power Star was recently spotted donating 50 lakh rupees to Chief Minister Yeddyurappa's COVID-19 relief fund. His gesture was welcomed by the chief minister. Speaking about the prevailing crisis and the precautionary measures undertaken, Puneeth said, "Whatever they are saying is for our good Social distancing as well as staying at home is very important at his hour. It might be difficult for all of us. But at the same time, we have to think of people such as officials from the police and BBMP, doctors and nurses, and it becomes our duty to safeguard and protect them, and we can do this only by listening to them." He added, "If we have to build our state and our nation, we have to join hands to fight against COVID- 19." It must also be noted that the actor, a while ago, took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the medical professionals battling the outbreak from the frontlines. Puneeth started a hashtag challenge and requested his fans and followers to trend the same to thank our doctors. He wrote, "Starting this hashtag challenge – #bravodoctors Pl share and show your solidarity to the medical professionals- our corona warriors …. Saluting our medical professionals who are the most vulnerable and yet are fighting this pandemic from the frontlines …pl share this post to support and cheer our doctors, nurses and all other healthcare workers – for this is the time to show our gratitude to these fearless, dedicated souls !! #covid19warriors #coronawarriors #bravodoctors #salutetoourdoctors #bravonurses #bravohospitals #salutingdoctorsandnurses #vaidyonarayanahari #loveourdoctors" (sic)