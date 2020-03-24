covid-19:-precautions-for-car-sharers,-borrowers-and-owners

With the COVID-19 outbreak in Australia, more and more people are eager to avoid sharing public spaces with other humans, including public transport. This could cause an increase in rideshare vehicle bookings as people seek an alternative to their regular methods of transport, or a drop as non-essential travel is cut down.Either way, rideshare vehicles are still shared spaces. What should you know to keep yourself and others safe? All advice in this article is general – for more safety information as well as the latest updates see the government’s health site about COVID-19.Health precautions when using a rideshare vehicleIf possible, you probably want to avoid borrowing shared items like cars. However if you must for an essential reason, there’s a number of steps you can take to minimise the risk of spreading infections between yourself and others. Owners should consider these precautions too.Remember to: Follow regular health precautions. When using a borrowed car or your car, make sure to wash your hands at regular intervals or before and after driving with soap and water or a sanitiser that is at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth. For more in-depth hygiene recommendations, check out the WHO’s hygiene recommendations around COVID-19.Keep it clean. Throw any tissues or rubbish directly into a bag and take it with you when you leave the vehicle. Don’t leave possibly infectious materials lying around.Don’t share if sick. If you’re feeling at all ill – cough, fever, runny nose, or sore throat – please consider others and don’t use a rideshare vehicle.Extra precautions. For additional safety, you can use disinfectant wipes on high-touch areas like the gear stick, steering wheel, or door handle before touching them.What if there’s a confirmed case who’s used a rideshare car?If the rideshare administrators become aware that someone infectious has used a vehicle, they should send a message informing members to avoid using that vehicle. Car Next Door’s email to it’s car owners read the following: “In the unlikely event that we learn that someone who was infectious has used your car, we will notify you and any other members who have used the car, and make it unavailable for bookings for 10 days or until it’s cleaned.”

If you or anyone else who's used a rideshare vehicle has been diagnosed with COVID-19, call or get in touch with the rideshare administrator. This will not only let them inform other members but also clean the car thoroughly before anyone else has contact with it.

