covid-19-patient-shares-her-story:-‘i-felt-like-i-was-breathing-from-a-straw’

by: Courtney Gousman

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 / 07: 50 AM CDT

/ Updated: Apr 2, 2020 / 07: 51 AM CDT

CHICAGO — For many Illinoisans, COVID-19 has brought family tragedy, and for others, a struggle to recover.

Illinois has nearly 7,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Health officials say 986 new cases and 42 additional deaths related to the virus have been confirmed in Illinois as of Wednesday.

These latest statistics bring the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 6,980, including 141 deaths.

One of those deaths is world renowned veterinarian Peter Sakas. The 67-year-old considered a legend in his field. The Northwestern grad is being mourned at the animal hospital where he worked.

WGN spoke to a Chicago woman who survived COVID-19. Shannon Failla is an overall healthy and active 31-year-old. She said she started feeling ill around March 12, and thought it was just a cold. She lost her sense of taste and smell about two weeks later, and her symptoms kept getting worse.

Failla ended up being hospitalized, and after five days there doctors diagnosed her with the virus.

She dealt with a number of other symptoms, such as her heart racing and her oxygen levels dropping, for 22 days.

“How I can explain it, is it feels like there’s a 300 pound person sitting on my chest. When it got really bad, I felt like I was almost breathing from a straw,” Failla said.

Failla is still in quarantine at home, and said she still feels a bit of tightness in her chest. She’s hoping to donate blood or plasma in the hopes that more studies can be done to find a cure for this deadly virus.