covid-19-pandemic-march-31-updates

New York seeks 1 million care health workers; Asia not safe yet

MADRID — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo begged for health care reinforcements, saying up to 1 million more workers were needed to fight the coronavirus, while the World Health Organization warned Tuesday that the pandemic was far from over in Asia.

Spain and Italy were still struggling to avoid the collapse of their health systems, with Spain saying hospitals in at least half of its 17 regions are at or very near their ICU bed limits and 14% of its 88,000 reported infections are medical workers.

Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida for permission to dock

MIAMI — As a cruise ship stranded at sea with dozens sick and four dead makes for Florida, passengers who have been confined to their rooms for more than a week are anxious for relief, hoping Gov. Ron DeSantis will change his mind and allow them to disembark despite confirmed coronavirus cases aboard.

Orlando technical writer Laura Gabaroni and her husband, Juan Huergo, have wanted to explore the southernmost tip of South America for years — to see the penguins on the Falkland Islands and the glacial landscapes of the Strait of Magellan. But their vacation turned harrowing as countries shunned them and people fell ill.

Chicago doctors describe what they’re seeing now and their concerns for what’s ahead

CHICAGO — Health care heroes in their own words. From North to South, East to West, hospitals and health care workers are mobilized. Some are already inundated by increased patient loads and prepare for an even greater surge in the coming days

At Rush University Medical

Center, the light-filled atrium lobby has been turned into a makeshift

emergency room.

