covid-19-pandemic-march-30-updates

2 Cubs employees test positive for COVID-19 virus

CHICAGO — Two Chicago Cubs employees who attended an annual training session at Wrigley Field on March 8 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

One was hospitalized and the other was recovering at home, spokesman Julian Green said Sunday.

Drive collects medical supplies needed in struggle against COVID-19

CHICAGO — Volunteers from across Chicago came together to help hospitals in need of essential medical equipment Sunday, collecting donations of vital supplies to support the fight against COVID-19.

Normally home to Bulls and Blackhawks crowds, the United Center is just one of many public spaces transformed by the pandemic. The parking lot became a donation station to collect much-needed supplies Sunday.

Coronavirus FAQ: Disinfecting your devices and other things you should know

What is COVID-19?

According to the World Health Organization, COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus. The coronavirus is actually a large family of viruses that also includes SARS. COVID-19 is the specific illness related to the current outbreak. The acronym stands for “coronavirus disease 2019,” which refers to the year the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China, in December. The name of the virus is SARS-CoV-2. The exact origin of this particular virus is still unknown.

