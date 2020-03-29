covid-19-pandemic:-march-29-updates

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 / 06: 49 AM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 29, 2020 / 06: 49 AM CDT

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for March 28, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

A full list and explanation of the stay-at-home order and essential businesses is available here.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

More COVID-19 Pandemic Stories

Grandparents of Bulls C Luke Kornet stuck on cruise ship amid deaths

The grandparents of Chicago Bulls Center Luke Kornet are stuck on a cruise ship with several suspected cases of COVID-19 aboard.

Jim and Colleen Wing were on a South American cruise aboard Holland America’s Zaandam ship.

Read the Full Article

US COVID-19 deaths double in two days, surpasses 2,000

Confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the United States doubled in two days, surpassing 2,000 Saturday and highlighting how quickly the virus is spreading through the country.

Johns Hopkins University reported that confirmed deaths rose to more than 30,000 around the world. The U.S. ranked sixth in deaths, after Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France. Italy alone had more than 10,000 dead.

Read the Full Article

Hyde Park hotel opens doors for U of C Medical Center employees

CHICAGO — While many hotels are down during the COVID-19 pandemic, one in Hyde Park is opening the door to its medical partner.

Just one mile apart, The Sophy Hyde Park is opening for University of Chicago Medical Center employees during the outbreak.

Read the Full Article

Video